Video: Original NEWSIES Cast Members Team With SUFFS & More For Broadway Votes Music Video

Original cast members from Newsies have teamed up with the cast of Suffs and more Broadway stars for a special Broadway Votes music video.

Directed by Kenny Ortega, the music video features new lyrics to "Carrying the Banner" and "Seize the Day" from the hit Disney musical.

The music video features original Newsies on Broadway cast members Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ben Fankhauser, Kara Lindsay, and Tommy Bracco. It has choreography by Sergio Trujillo, music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Jack Feldman.

Joining them are Adam Ali-Perez, Jelani Alladin, Jenna Bainbridge, John Behlmann, Ally Bonino, Lauren Chapman, Antonio Cipriano, Nadia Dandashi, Karli Dinardo, Jordan Donica, Laila Drew, Jaryd Farcon, Logan Farine, Kerri George, Camryn Hampton, F. Michael Haynie, Nikki M. James, Eliazar Jimenez, Taylor Iman Jones, Oyoyo Joi, Konnor Kelly, Isabelle McCalla, Chessa Metz, Khori Petinaud, Derek Piquette, Clay Rice-Thomson, Kirsten Scott, Josh Strobl, Justin David Sullivan, Tiffany Renee Thompson, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley, Melissa Victor, Nyseli Vega, and Blake Zelesnikar.

The music video was filmed at New York's Connelly Theater on September 30, which was notably the day that Gavin Creel passed away. Broadway Votes co-founder Catherine Markowitz told the Los Angeles Times that his death was announced as they were entering their lunch break.

"Gavin was one of the first people who signed up for Broadway Votes when we started gathering interest in the spring, and a lot of people in our company had worked with Gavin and were close with him. We decided to dedicate the music video to him, because if he hadn't been sick, he would have been there on set with us," Markowitz shared.

The video comes just three weeks ahead of the upcoming Presidential Election. More information about Broadway Votes can be found here.