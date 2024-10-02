Photos: SUFFS Cast Album CD Release Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, September 30 Suffs hosted a special cast album CD release event at the Public Theater, featuring Tony Award winner Shaina Taub and members of the Broadway company of Suffs. See photos from the event here!



The free fan event kicked off with a special performance of three songs: “Great American Bitch” and “Keep Marching” from the show, as well as a special cut song from the world premiere production of Suffs at The Public Theater: “America When Feminized,” performed by Hannah Cruz.

Attendees were invited to fill out Get Out The Vote postcards in partnerships with Moms Rising, which were sent to parents in swing states encouraging them to make their voices heard this election season. Signed CDs were available for purchase and fans got the opportunity to meet and take photos with cast members on site. The first 100 fans were also treated to a special gift from Suffs partner Glossier!



Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson