Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: SHUCKED Star Andrew Durand Performs 'Somebody Will' on TODAY

Shucked, currently in previews, will officially open at the Nederlander Theatre on Tuesday, April 4.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Andrew Durand, who plays Beau in the new Broadway musical Shucked, appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform "Somebody Will" from the new musical comedy.

Shucked is the new Broadway musical comedy, featuring a book by Tony Award® winner Robert Horn, a score by the Nashville songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, who collectively have earned three Grammy Awards® and 18 Grammy nominations, and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien.

Shucked's appearance closed out a week of Broadway performances on the TODAY Show, following Bad Cinderella (watch here), Ragtime (watch here), and Parade (watch here).

Shucked, currently in previews, will officially open at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) on Tuesday, April 4.

Shucked also features Grey Henson and Ashley D. Kelley as Shucked's two Storytellers. They will be joined by (in alphabetical order) John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, and Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked will feature Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Watch the new performance here:







Related Stories
SHUCKED to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording Photo
SHUCKED to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording
Shucked, the new Broadway musical comedy, featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, and a score by the Nashville songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, will be releasing an original Broadway cast recording!
SHUCKED to Launch Digital Lottery & General Rush Policy Photo
SHUCKED to Launch Digital Lottery & General Rush Policy
Shucked, Broadway’s homegrown new musical comedy, has announced the launch of its digital lottery and general rush policy ahead of the show’s first preview. See how to purchase tickets to Shucked!
Interview: Songwriters Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally Discuss SHUCKED Photo
Interview: Songwriters Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally Discuss SHUCKED
Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Grammy Award winning songwriters of Broadway's newest original musical Shucked, Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.
Meet the Cast of SHUCKED, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight! Photo
Meet the Cast of SHUCKED, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
Shucked officially begins previews on Broadway tonight, Wednesday, March 8. The show will open at the Nederlander Theatre on Tuesday, April 4. Meet the cast of Shucked here!

From This Author - Michael Major


Arctic Lake Shares New Single 'Are You Okay?'Arctic Lake Shares New Single 'Are You Okay?'
March 24, 2023

Emma Foster’s expressive vocals and Paul Holliman’s bright, buoyant production combine to deliver a reassuring message about restoring personal connections that have gotten frayed by outside demands. The London-based duo collaborated on the track with Donny Bravo.
Matt Corby Releases New Album 'Everything's Fine'Matt Corby Releases New Album 'Everything's Fine'
March 24, 2023

Reinvigorated by the art of collaboration Matt returned to his most trusted partnerships with producers Alex Hendrickson, Chris Collins (Gang of Youths, Middle Kids, Skegss), and pop-writing talent Nat Dunn (Rita Ora, Charli XCX, Tkay Maidza) to build a dynamic, layered musical world now on display with the arrival of Everything’s Fine.
Lindsey Lomis Drops New Single 'Bad News / Good News'Lindsey Lomis Drops New Single 'Bad News / Good News'
March 24, 2023

Lomis made waves with 2020’s In the Madness EP and a string of live dates supporting artists like The Brook & The Bluff, “Slow Motion” collaborator JoJo, Lawrence, Lexi Jayde, and Joshua Bassett. She also earned online support from the likes of Justin Bieber, Meghan Trainor, Shawn Mendes, Joe Jonas, Allen Stone, and more. 
FREYA RIDINGS Soars In 'Can I Jump?' Ahead of New Album in AprilFREYA RIDINGS Soars In 'Can I Jump?' Ahead of New Album in April
March 24, 2023

Writing the track with Scott Harris (Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes) and Annika Bennett along with Grammy Award winning producer Federico Vindver (Coldplay, Meghan Trainor), “Can I Jump?” was inspired by the biggest of decisions - the prospect of getting married to her partner after an on/off/on relationship which started when she was 19-years-old.
Brandy Clark to Return With Brandi Carlile-Produced Self-Titled AlbumBrandy Clark to Return With Brandi Carlile-Produced Self-Titled Album
March 24, 2023

Brandy Clark will return this spring with her highly-anticipated new self-titled album. Produced by 9-time Grammy winning Brandi Carlile, the album showcases Clark’s versatility with eleven songs that span the emotional spectrum, including the first single, “Buried,” which is out now.
share