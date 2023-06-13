Video: Ryan McCartan Sings 'Something's Coming' From WEST SIDE STORY at Lyric Opera of Chicago

The production is being presented through June 25, 2023.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

Ryan McCartan, Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Brett Thiele, Amanda Castro, and Yurel Echezarreta are headlining Lyric Opera of Chicago's production of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's groundbreaking American musical West Side Story.

Get a first look at Ryan McCartan performing 'Something's Coming' in an all-new video below!

The production is being presented through June 25, 2023 at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago.

Ryan McCartan and Kanisha Marie Feliciano, both in their Lyric debuts, take on the roles of star-crossed young lovers Tony and Maria. Broadway at Lyric fans hail the return of Amanda Castro and her electric embodiment of the iconic role of Anita, joined by fellow original Lyric production castmate Brett Thiele with his impassioned portrayal of Riff, the leader of the Jets. The production also introduces Chicago audiences to Yurel Echezarreta (Broadway's Moulin Rouge, Head Over Heels, Aladdin, and Steven Spielberg's film of West Side Story) as Bernardo. Renowned music director James Lowe conducts this timeless masterpiece featuring members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra and Chorus.

Internationally distinguished theater and opera director Francesca Zambello returns to Lyric with her critically acclaimed West Side Story. Zambello's other Lyric credits include Florencia en el Amazonas (2021/22), the Broadway classic Show Boat (2011/12), Tristan und Isolde (2008/09), and Salome (2006/07).

Set designs are by Peter J. Davison with costumes designed by Jessica Jahn and lighting designed by Mark McCullough. Lyric's production features choreography by Jerome Robbins from the Broadway premiere, recreated by Tony and Emmy Award-winning choreographer Joshua Bergasse.

In this Broadway musical masterpiece, Leonard Bernstein's music, Stephen Sondheim's lyrics, Arthur Laurents's book, and Jerome Robbins's bold and iconic dances transport the story of Romeo and Juliet to the streets of New York. Tony and Maria are teenagers who fall into a forbidden love and as their friends and family battle, Tony and Maria long for "a place for us...somewhere." Songs illuminate every scene with the romance of "Maria" and "Tonight," the exuberance of "America," and the humor of "Gee, Officer Krupke."
Single tickets for West Side Story start at $30 and are on sale now at lyricopera.org/westsidestory, in person at the Lyric Opera House box office, or by calling 312-827-5600.





