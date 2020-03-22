Video Roundup: Watch Classical Music Performances From Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Berliner Philharmoniker, and More!
Need your classical music fix while in quarantine? We've got a roundup of some performances that are available to stream while you're stuck inside!
Check them out below!
Berliner Philharmoniker
Berliner Philharmoniker is offering free access to all concerts and films in its "Digital Concert Hall."
Redeem the voucher code BERLINPHIL by 31 March and receive free access to all concerts and films in the Digital Concert Hall.
Check it out here!
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center is regularly releasing online playlists of chamber music concerts and events from its archive.
Check them all out here!
The 92nd Street Y
The 92nd Street Y's streaming archives have recordings of classical concerts. There are also upcoming live streams from the likes of the Junction Trio (the violinist Stefan Jackiw, the pianist Conrad Tao and the cellist Jay Campbell) and the pianist Jonathan Biss.
Check them all out here!
"Keeping Score" Project
Michael Tilson Thomas and the San Francisco Symphony's "Keeping Score" project is streaming on the Symphony's YouTube channel. Episodes are being released in weekly batches.
Check out the full playlist below:
