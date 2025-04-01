Video: Robyn Hurder and Susan Stroman Discuss the Meta Nature of SMASH on MORNING JOE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On a recent visit to MSNBC's Morning Joe, director Susan Stroman and performer Robyn Hurder shed light on the new musical Smash, which is officially opening on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre.

"It's about a group of creatives trying to put on a musical, so the audience gets to see the backstage of what it takes to put on a musical," Stroman explains. "It's very meta because, in fact, we are a group of creatives trying to put on a musical."

In the show-within-the-show, Hurder takes on the iconic figure of Marilyn Role, a role that the performer approached with copious amounts of respect. "I never ever wanted to do an impression of her. I wanted to just honor her as best I could with her energy," she explained. "It is daunting, but if I look at it as Robyn playing Ivy playing Marilyn, it makes it a little bit easier..."