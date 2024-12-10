Video: Reneé Elise Goldsberry and Hank Azaria Preview ALL IN: A COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reneé Elise Goldsberry and Hank Azaria are shedding some light on the new play, All In: Comedy About Love.

"[It's] unlike anything we've ever done before," Goldsberry said on a recent visit to GMA3. "We are sitting in chairs like this, telling just the best stories in the world."

The play is a collection of short stories that features a rotating cast of numerous Broadway and comedy names, including John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, and Richard Kind. Goldsberry is the only lady in her scenes, which she says makes her "the object of affection for many of the stories."

Azaria, who doesn't join the show until February, has yet to find out the exact parts and stories in which he will be involved. "I don't even know yet what I'm going to be doing!" he said during the interview. "I'm looking forward to [it]." Performances will begin on Wednesday, December 11 at the Hudson Theatre. Watch the interview now!

LOVE IS PATIENT. LOVE IS KIND. LOVE IS COMPLICATED... And so is All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.