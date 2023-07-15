Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, the West End revival of Cabaret will open on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre in Spring 2024.

This unique production of Cabaret opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards and most recently the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.

While Broadway casting has yet to be announced, the London production has seen plenty of famous faces since the show opened almost two years ago. Recap some of their performances below!

Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley in show highlights:

Amy Lennox sings "Cabaret" at the Olivier Awards:

Emily Benjamin performs "Cabaret" at West End Live:

Aimee Lou Wood appears in show highlights:

Callum Scott Howells and Madeline Brewer perform "Willkommen/Don't Tell Mama":

Mason Alexander Park and Maude Apatow perform "Don't Tell Mama" and appear in show highlights: