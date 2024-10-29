Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies XANADU With New 'MAGADU' Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With just one week until the Presidential election, Randy Rainbow has released his latest musical parody video.

A spin on "Xanadu" by Jeff Lynne, "MAGADU" takes on Donald Trump, JD Vance, in their supporters in a new video written and performed by Rainbow.

The song was mixed, mastered, orchestrated, and produced by Michael J Moritz. It features vocal arrangements by Brett Boles.

About Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time Emmy nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. The LA TIMES accurately points out that in his book Rainbow "vividly recollects the alienation so many LGBTQ+ youth experience."

Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work.