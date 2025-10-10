Video: Plasma and J. Harrison Ghee Perform 'That's Life' From New Live Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Drag Race alum Plasma has shared the first single from her forthcoming live debut album, Is Miss Thing On? (Live from Joe’s Pub). Check out the music video, featuring the star performing a duet of “That’s Life” with Tony-winner J. Harrison Ghee.

The concert was recorded live at Joe’s Pub on July 28, 2025, featuring accompaniment by the Benjamin Young Band. The full album will be released on November 7 on Joy Machine Records and is available to pre-save HERE. The album is produced by Plasma, Jackie Huba, Alex Grippo, and Benjamin Young.

The setlist is a mix of old and new songs, including musical theater classics, standards, and an original trick written by Plasma. "Is Miss Thing On?” follows her last cabaret show, “All That Plazz,” which toured to acclaim last year across the country.

Plasma previously shared, “I wanted to do this recording live for the same reasons that I love live theatre: I get one shot to do a great job in front of a live audience, and I can’t look back. I’ve always been a live performer at heart, so this album is a love letter to my truest self - the unafraid, spontaneous, and irrepressible Plasma you and I BOTH love to see.”

Tracklist:

1. Overture: Let Me Entertain You (Live)

2. Broadway Baby (Live)

3. Welcome (Live)

4. Thanks A Lot But No Thanks (Live)

5. Introductions & Explanations (Live)

6. More (Live)

7. A Love Letter To The Internet (Live)

8. Cry Me A River (Live)

9. A Schloon For The Gumpert (Live)

10. Thank You Barbra (Live)

11. Don’t Rain On My Parade (Live)

12. I Drink A Lot: A Toast (Live)

13. 80 Or Above (Live)

14. Tony (AND GRAMMY) Winner, J Harrison Ghee! (Live)

15. That’s Life with J. Harrison Ghee (Live)

16. Acknowledgements (Live)

17. Misty (Live)

18. Parting Thoughts (Live)

19. Don’t Take Your Love From Me (Live)

20. Encore: Everybody Say Gay! (Live)

21. I’m Beginning To See The Light (Live)

About Plasma:

Based in New York City, Plasma is an actor, singer, drag artist, and top 8 finalist on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16. Born in Austin, and raised in the small rural town of Mount Pleasant, Texas, Plasma grew up inspired by artists like Bernadette Peters, Julie Andrews, Barbra Streisand, and Judy Garland. As a musical theatre-trained artist, she’s known for her classic, old Hollywood-inspired style and incorporation of vintage glamour with modern pop culture.

In 2024, she released a cover of “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” with an accompanying music video inspired by the movie Funny Girl, which has since gone viral. Other music videos include "Bloody Mary," "Anything Goes," and "Thanks A Lot But No Thanks." Last year, she toured her “All That Plazz” live-sung cabaret show across the country.