Video: On the Red Carpet for the 66th Annual Obie Awards

BroadwayWorld caught up with the winners and presenters at this year's Obie Awards!

Mar. 03, 2023  

The American Theatre Wing presented the 66th Obie Awards, celebrating and honoring Off- and Off-Off-Broadway. Winners included Stephanie Berry and Lizan Mitchell, Brittany Bradford, Kara Young, Arturo Luís Soria, Martyna Majok, Taylor Reynolds, Awoye Timpo, Matt Ray, Saheem Ali, David Brimmer, and more.

View a full list of winners.

The 2023 awards are co-chaired by Obie-winning Director and Producing Artistic Leader David Mendizábal and veteran theatre critic Melissa Rose Bernardo. The judges' panel includes actor & fight choreographer Dave Anzuelo, scenic designer Wilson Chin, Obie-winning playwright Haruna Lee, Obie-winning director & playwright Lisa Peterson, and Obie-winning actor Heather Alicia Simms.

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with the winners and presenters on the red carpet!





