Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TAKE ME OUT

It's a big night at the Schoenfeld Theatre! The Tony Award-winning revival of Take Me Out, a Second Stage Theater Production, returns to Broadway tonight. Written by Richard Greenberg and directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out stars Tony Award Nominee Jesse Williams and Tony Award Winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, alongside Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Tony Award® Nominee Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks returning to reprise their roles, with Bill Heck joining the company in the role of "Kippy." They are joined by understudies Michael Castillejos, Lance Takeshi, Stephen Wattrus, and Tim Wright.

BroadwayWorld will be on the red carpet for the big night. Tune in at 7:15pm ET to watch live!

In Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices dealing with sexuality and masculinity, money and power, and race and class. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.