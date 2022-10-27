Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TAKE ME OUT
Take Me Out is now running on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre.
It's a big night at the Schoenfeld Theatre! The Tony Award-winning revival of Take Me Out, a Second Stage Theater Production, returns to Broadway tonight. Written by Richard Greenberg and directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out stars Tony Award Nominee Jesse Williams and Tony Award Winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, alongside Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Tony Award® Nominee Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks returning to reprise their roles, with Bill Heck joining the company in the role of "Kippy." They are joined by understudies Michael Castillejos, Lance Takeshi, Stephen Wattrus, and Tim Wright.
BroadwayWorld will be on the red carpet for the big night. Tune in at 7:15pm ET to watch live!
In Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices dealing with sexuality and masculinity, money and power, and race and class. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.
From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV
October 26, 2022
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown's Parade Tuesday, November 1 through Sunday, November 6. The production stars Ben Platt as Leo Frank, Micaela Diamond (Lucille Frank), Gaten Matarazzo (Frankie Epps), and more. Go inside press day for the show as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats with the stars and creatives of this hotly anticipated production.
Video: Stream SPACE DOGS: A NEW MUSICAL on BroadwayHD!
October 26, 2022
Watch an all new trailer for Space Dogs, and then stream the musical on BroadwayHD! Space Dogs is an epic new Off-Broadway musical that tells the incredible true story of Laika, a dog sent to space by a Russian scientist during the Cold War.
Video: Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond, Jason Robert Brown & More Rehearse City Center Encores! PARADE
October 25, 2022
BroadwayWorld has a first look inside rehearsals for New York City Center's production of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden.
Video: Jefferson Mays Says 'Happy Trails' to THE MUSIC MAN and Prepares for A CHRISTMAS CAROL
October 25, 2022
Exclusive video has been released of Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays saying “happy trails” to his acclaimed run in The Music Man as he prepares to begin performances in two weeks in his universally celebrated tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Watch the video here!
Video: Tim Liu & Jeena Yi On Audible Theater's GOOD ENEMY
October 25, 2022
Tim Liu and Jeena Yi, who star in in Audible Theater's Good Enemy which begins performances tonight, sat down with Richard Ridge to chat all about bringing this production to New York City and audiences around the globe.