Video: Nick Jonas Shares the Biggest Difference Between Touring and Broadway

In a new interview with CBS, Nick Jonas sits down for an in-depth conversation about his return to Broadway in The Last Five Years, his work with the Jonas Brothers, and more.

"There is some pressure that comes with any Broadway show,' he admitted. "Doing one like this, where this is technically the first Broadway production, came with a bit of pressure but I think I had to compartmentalize it a little bit and just approach the work first..."

On the character he plays in the show, Jonas noted that "Jamie is, in a lot of ways, a kind of polarizing character for people. He's incredibly ambitious, very focused and he builds worlds in his head. I think people like that have a tendency to lose sight of the people in front of them or the people in their lives that live them up and make them better."

The performer also spoke about the Broadway routine and how it differs from touring with the Jonas Brothers band: "Eight shows a week requires a lot of discipline...It's a lot like being an athlete, in some ways, as opposed to being a musician. Most of my experience with the Brothers and touring is, that's our kind of domain. That's our stories that we're telling...to get to come into something more structured like this...is a really nice balance to the touring side of things." Watch the full interview with the performer now.

The Last Five Years is now running for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. Experience the messy, euphoric, sexy, savage, fleeting rush of falling in and out of love in New York City at The Last Five Years, starring Grammy Award and Golden Globe nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.

She begins at the breakup. He begins at the first kiss. Both sides of this five-year relationship play out in 90 minutes at this heart-racing theatrical event.

One of the most popular musicals of the last 25 years comes to Broadway for the first time ever, featuring the acclaimed powerhouse score by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and a bold new vision by Tony Award-nominated director Whitney White.