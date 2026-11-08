Video: JUST IN TIME Shares First Look At Nicholas Christopher Ahead Of His Broadway Return

Just In Time has shared a first look of Nicholas Christopher in his best Bobby Darin threads ahead of his takeover of the role on Tuesday, November 10th. Check out the video!

Two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will play his final performance as Bobby Darin and Carrie St. Louis will play her final performance as Sandra Dee on Sunday, October 18. As previously announced, Jordan is succeeded by Matthew Morrison, set for a limited 3-week return engagement as Bobby Darin, through Sunday, November 8.

“Nicholas Christopher's performance as Anatoly Sergievsky in Chess last season showed the world that he has a remarkable voice and an extraordinary ability to command the stage,” said producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens. “That breakout, Tony-nominated performance made it clear that, like Bobby Darin, Nick is a true entertainer and a once-in-a-generation talent.”

Just in Time is the new musical about Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Just in Time transports audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late. Just in Time is the only musical of the 2024-2025 season to have recouped its capitalization.

About Nicholas Christopher

Tony Award nominee Nicholas Christopher most recently starred on Broadway as Anatoly Sergievsky in the 2025 revival of Chess, earning him a Tony Award nomination for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical” for his performance. He starred opposite Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit in the epic musical drama, where he received widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike.

In 2023, he starred in the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street as Pirelli, performing opposite Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford. In January 2024, he took over the titular role of Sweeney Todd, becoming the first Black actor to portray the role on Broadway.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming