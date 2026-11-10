Photos: First Look at Nicholas Christopher in JUST IN TIME on Broadway

Tony nominee Nicholas Christopher is making his return to Broadway as Bobby Darin in Just in Time, beginning tonight, November 10, 2026, at Circle in the Square Theatre. Two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan played his final performance as Bobby Darin and Carrie St. Louis played her final performance as Sandra Dee on Sunday, October 18. Jordan was succeeded by Matthew Morrison, in a limited 3-week return engagement.

Tony Award nominee Nicholas Christopher most recently starred on Broadway as Anatoly Sergievsky in the 2025 revival of Chess, earning him a Tony Award nomination for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical” for his performance. He starred opposite Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit in the epic musical drama, where he received widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. In 2023, he starred in the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street as Pirelli, performing opposite Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford. In January 2024, he took over the titular role of Sweeney Todd, becoming the first Black actor to portray the role on Broadway. Born in Bermuda and raised in Boston, Christopher has built a remarkable Broadway career defined by both versatility and an ability to command the stage. He starred as George Washington in the Broadway production of Hamilton and took over the iconic role of Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway. He starred in the acclaimed 2024 Encores! production of Jelly's Last Jam as the legendary Jelly Roll Morton. Christopher studied at Juilliard and The Boston Conservatory, where he cultivated his artistry as both an actor and singer. His additional theater credits include Miss Saigon, David Bowie's Lazarus, Katori Hall's Hurt Village, and Rent. His television credits include All Rise (CBS), United States of Al (CBS), and Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll (FX).

Just in Time is the new musical about Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Just in Time transports audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late. Just in Time is the only musical of the 2024-2025 season to have recouped its capitalization.

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