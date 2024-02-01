Video: Neil Patrick Harris Talks Directing TICK, TICK...BOOM!

The production will run through February 4, 2024.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is presenting its Broadway Center Stage production of Pulitzer Prize winner Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick… BOOM! directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner and New York Times bestselling author Neil Patrick Harris.

Watch as Neil Patrick Harris discusses directing the show below! 

Harris shared, "What I found interesting about the idea of doing it at someplace like The Kennedy Center, is how do you expand that for a larger audience?"

The production stars Tony Award® winner Brandon Uranowitz (Leopoldstadt, Falsettos) as Jon, Tony Award® nominee Denée Benton (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1912, The Gilded Age) as Susan, and Tony Award® nominee Grey Henson (Shucked, Mean Girls) as Michael. tick, tick… BOOM! began performances on January 26 and plays the Center’s Eisenhower Theater through February 4, 2024. Tickets are available via the Kennedy Center website, at the box office, or by calling 202-467-4600.

tick, tick… BOOM! is RENT author Jonathan Larson’s explosive, semi-autobiographical musical about life, death, and the necessity of art. The show follows Jon, a composer struggling to break into New York City’s theater scene, and is filled with unforgettable songs including “30/90,” “Johnny Can’t Decide,” and the Sondheim-inspired “Sunday.” This new production of tick, tick …BOOM! features new orchestrations and vocal arrangements and has been expanded to include an ensemble comprising Kenedy Caughell, Kelvin Moon Loh, Yael “Yaya” Reich, and Nikhil Saboo.




