Video: Michael McKean Recalls the Original Production of GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

Michael McKean, currently on Broadway in Glengarry Glen Ross, visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the hit revival of the David Mamet play.

"It's about the smallest little pinpoint of American enterprise," the actor explained. "It's selling crap real estate in Florida to people who live in Chicago. It's all about those men and what they do and how they do it to each other on the way out the door."

McKean also recalled attending the play's original production: "I saw it in 1986 with Peter Falk in Bob Odenkirk's role...and Joe Mantegna, who had created the role of Ricky Roma a couple of years before in New York...It's an amazing play." Watch the full interview with McKean now, where he also teases the long-awaited sequel to This Is Spinal Tap, arriving this year.

Glengarry Glen Ross is playing a limited engagement at The Palace Theatre through Saturday, June 28, 2025. The production officially opened Monday, March 31, 2025. Read reviews here.

It stars Academy Award, Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe, BAFTA & Critics Choice Award-Winner Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain, HBO's “Succession”; This is Our Youth) as “Richard Roma”, Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe and 2025 Tony Award Nominee Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul,” “Breaking Bad”) as “Shelley Levene”, making his Broadway debut, Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr (Old Dads; The Mandalorian) as “Dave Moss”, making his Broadway debut, Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean (Better Call Saul, This Is Spinal Tap, All The Way) as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber, Jr. (Thornton Wilder's Our Town, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch) as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown (The Lehman Trilogy, A Soldier's Play) as “Baylen” and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello (Phil Spector, “Barry”) as “James Lingk” making his Broadway debut.

David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job – a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC