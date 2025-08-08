Video: Michael James Scott Performs 'A Little More Mascara' from LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at The Muny

Click Here for More on THE MUNY

The Muny will present the long-awaited premiere of La Cage aux Folles playing now, with performances running nightly at 8:15 p.m. through August 14 in Forest Park. Check out a new video of star, Michael James Scott as he performs, "A Little More Mascara."

This production marks the first time the beloved Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein musical will appear on The Muny stage.

Starring Norm Lewis as Georges, the cast will bring to life the heartfelt story of love, identity, and family at St. Tropez’s most glittering drag nightclub. Audiences can now get a sneak peek inside rehearsals as Lewis performs “Song on the Sand” in a behind-the-scenes studio preview.

Continuing its century-long tradition in Forest Park, The Muny remains committed to enriching lives through world-class musical theatre that is accessible to all.