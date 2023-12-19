Video: Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette

Watch a new featurette for Mean Girls, introducing the young talent starring in the movie musical.

Watch the video below to hear from writer, producer, and star Tina Fey, along with directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. about the new movie musical.

The featurette focuses gives a new look at the cast taking on the iconic roles for this 2024 musical iteration, with Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis 'Imi'ike, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, Avantika as Karen Shetty, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, and Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels.

The film follows new student Cady Heron as she is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George and her minions Gretchen and Karen.

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian, she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Watch the new featurette here:



