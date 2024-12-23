Video: Meet the Broadway-Bound Cast of ENGLISH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The next play to hit Broadway is the Roundabout Theatre Company production of English, which will begin previews at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Friday, January 3, 2025.

"The play is about a group of students learning English in Iran and it centers around their teacher, who has the toughest class that one could have," explained playwright Sanaz Toossi. "It's about an identity that is questions, communication, language, and how hard it is to express yourself!"

"[The play includes] Sanaz's exquisite language, sophisticated handling of character, and really delicate hand with story," added director Knud Adams. "In our first conversation about the play we discovered that we shared all of these aesthetic values and got to talk about beauty, architecture, and a vision for the stage."

The Broadway premiere of English will feature the original cast from the off-Broadway world premiere: Tala Ashe as “Elham,” Ava Lalezarzadeh as “Goli,” Pooya Mohseni as “Roya,” Marjan Neshat as “Marjan,” and Hadi Tabbal as “Omid.”

Watch as we hang with the whole cast and creative team in this video!