Video: MOANA 2 Sneak Peek Features New Song 'We're Back'

They're back! Disney has released a new promo video for Moana 2, offering viewers a sneak peek at one of the new songs in the film "We're Back." The video also features new footage of Moana, Maui, and her little sister, Simea.

The songs in Moana 2 are written by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, who helmed the viral Unofficial Bridgeton Musical. They replace Lin-Manuel Miranda who wrote the songs for the first film. In a recent interview, Moana star Auli'i Cravalho teased the new songs, revealing that they go deeper with the character than ever before.

"There was a safety in 'How Far I'll Go,' but when you feel lost in the expanse of the beyond, that's when true character is born," said Cravalho. Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” reunites Moana (voice of Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, “Moana 2” features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa‘i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana" debuted in theaters on Nov. 23, 2016, grossing nearly $644 million in global box office. The title, which debuted on Disney+ with the streamer's 2019 launch, is among the top 15 movies streamed in the United States in 2022.

The original film's soundtrack, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, was lauded worldwide. Miranda won a GRAMMY for best song written for visual media ("How Far I'll Go"), and an Oscar® nomination for best achievement in music written for motion pictures - original song ("How Far I'll Go").

In 2021, the "Moana" soundtrack broke a Billboard Soundtrack chart record for the amount of time spent at number one (52 weeks). Additionally, the film was nominated for an Academy Award (best animated feature film of the year), a BAFTA (best animated feature film) and a pair of Golden Globes® (best motion picture - animated and best original song ("How Far I'll Go").