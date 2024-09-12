Auli'i Cravalho and MOANA 2 Songwriters Share Details About New Songs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Moana 2, the sequel to Disney's 2016 animated hit, will be hitting theaters in a few short months. That original film featured music penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina. Though the latter two are returning to the world for the forthcoming movie, Miranda is not. Instead, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear (The Unofficial Bridgeton Musical) are taking his place.

Miranda's are "big shoes to fill," Barlow told Entertainment Weekly in a new profile on the film. However, Moana voice actress Auli'i Cravalho feels that the change is an appropriate one, calling it "a passing of the baton to this younger generation. For two women to be part of that and trying to get to the heart of the story, which is a young woman finding her way, I couldn't think of a better duo than Barlow and Bear."

She went on to quote Miranda's Hamilton lyrics, calling the songwriting duo "young, scrappy, and hungry." For this sequel, Cravalho admits to utilizing a new part of her voice for the character, who has aged along with the actress.

"I haven't explored this kind of depth with Moana before," she said. "This film digs into these low notes in these times of indecision when we don't know what we are supposed to do next. There's a lot of deeper layers to these songs."

Some of her new major numbers include "I Want" and "Beyond," both of which serve as evolutions of the breakout number "How Far I'll Go" from the original.

"There was a safety in 'How Far I'll Go,' but when you feel lost in the expanse of the beyond, that's when true character is born," said Cravalho. Read the full interview at Entertainment Weekly.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” reunites Moana (voice of Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, “Moana 2” features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa‘i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson. Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana" debuted in theaters on Nov. 23, 2016, grossing nearly $644 million in global box office. The title, which debuted on Disney+ with the streamer's 2019 launch, is among the top 15 movies streamed in the United States in 2022.

The original film's soundtrack, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, was lauded worldwide. Miranda won a GRAMMY for best song written for visual media ("How Far I'll Go"), and an Oscar® nomination for best achievement in music written for motion pictures - original song ("How Far I'll Go").

In 2021, the "Moana" soundtrack broke a Billboard Soundtrack chart record for the amount of time spent at number one (52 weeks). Additionally, the film was nominated for an Academy Award (best animated feature film of the year), a BAFTA (best animated feature film) and a pair of Golden Globes® (best motion picture - animated and best original song ("How Far I'll Go").