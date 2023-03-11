Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Survival Jobs
Video: Lucy Freyer Dishes on Working Alongside Katie Holmes in THE WANDERERS

Lucy also shares her experience on set working alongside Owen Wilson on the upcoming comedy film, “Paint” on Episode 65 of Survival Jobs: A Podcast.

Mar. 11, 2023  

After a brief hiatus your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the extremely candid, funny and talented actor Lucy Freyer, who is currently playing 'Esther' in Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers at the Roundabout Theatre Company this spring directed by Barry Edelstein! Lucy spills the tea on working alongside her incredible castmates Dave Klasko, Sarah Cooper and Eddie Kaye Thomas and the best advice that co-star Katie Holmes has shared with her! Tickets for The Wanderers are currently on sale and is running until Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Before closing out the episode with a silly game of "Real Com Com?!", Lucy shares her experience on set working alongside Owen Wilson on the upcoming comedy film, "Paint" which is in theaters nationwide on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Episode 65 opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss the latest revival of "A Doll's House" starring Jessica Chastain and the newly released Scream VI film starring Courtney Cox and Jenna Ortega! The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and an audio only version is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

