OTHER DESERT CITIES to Host Performance Benefiting Entertainment Community Fund
The performance will take place on Sunday, January 3, 2027.
Other Desert Cities will make the evening performance on Sunday, January 3, 2027 at 7 PM ET a Special Performance benefiting the Entertainment Community Fund.
One hundred percent of the ticket proceeds from this performance will go directly to the Fund, supporting the vital work they do to address the specific needs of those who work in the performing arts and entertainment communities. Tickets for this benefit performance will go on sale to the general public at a date to be announced.
11-time Emmy Award winner, Golden Globe winner, and Actor Award winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes her Broadway debut alongside Tony Award nominee and four-time Academy Award nominee Ed Harris, and two-time Tony Award nominee, Academy Award winner, and eight-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney, Actor Award winner Joe Keery in his Broadway debut, and Tony Award nominee Lily Rabe.
Other Desert Cities began previews on Tuesday, September 29 ahead of a Sunday, October 18 opening night at Broadway's Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). This limited engagement will play through Sunday, January 17, 2027 only.
Every family has a secret. Not every family survives it. On Christmas Eve, the sunlit Palm Springs home of a politically connected family becomes a battleground of memory, loyalty, and legacy when a daughter returns with a memoir and the power to expose the explosive truth they've kept hidden. As the past comes into focus, the question isn't just what happened, but who owns a family's story, and what is the cost to tell it.
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