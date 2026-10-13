OTHER DESERT CITIES to Host Performance Benefiting Entertainment Community Fund

Other Desert Cities will make the evening performance on Sunday, January 3, 2027 at 7 PM ET a Special Performance benefiting the Entertainment Community Fund.

One hundred percent of the ticket proceeds from this performance will go directly to the Fund, supporting the vital work they do to address the specific needs of those who work in the performing arts and entertainment communities. Tickets for this benefit performance will go on sale to the general public at a date to be announced.

11-time Emmy Award winner, Golden Globe winner, and Actor Award winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes her Broadway debut alongside Tony Award nominee and four-time Academy Award nominee Ed Harris, and two-time Tony Award nominee, Academy Award winner, and eight-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney, Actor Award winner Joe Keery in his Broadway debut, and Tony Award nominee Lily Rabe.

Other Desert Cities began previews on Tuesday, September 29 ahead of a Sunday, October 18 opening night at Broadway's Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). This limited engagement will play through Sunday, January 17, 2027 only.

Every family has a secret. Not every family survives it. On Christmas Eve, the sunlit Palm Springs home of a politically connected family becomes a battleground of memory, loyalty, and legacy when a daughter returns with a memoir and the power to expose the explosive truth they've kept hidden. As the past comes into focus, the question isn't just what happened, but who owns a family's story, and what is the cost to tell it.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 08 Hrs 41 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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Related Stories 1 Ed Harris, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Allison Janney, & More Will Lead OTHER DESERT CITIES

Ed Harris has revealed that he will be returning to the stage this year, starring alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Allison Janney in a production of Jon Robin Baitz's family drama, Other Desert Cities.