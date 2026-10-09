Photos: Shoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper and More at Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Gala

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Project Healthy Minds, the leading mental health tech nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to mental health services, hosted the fourth annual World Mental Health Day Gala, at New York City's Spring Studios. See photos from the event!

Emceed by Project Healthy Minds Board of Directors member Carson Daly, the evening featured a presentation of Project Healthy Minds' annual honors including Storyteller of the Year Award recipient Bill Lawrence ("Shrinking," "Ted Lasso," "Bad Monkey," "Rooster," "Scrubs"). Lawrence's accolade was introduced by a special video tribute from Vince Vaughn, Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein, Charlotte Lawrence, Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Michael Stipe, followed by the presentation from Michael D. Ratner.

Shoshana Bean and Lilli Cooper each performed, and DJ Samantha Ronson also provided the soundtrack to the evening. Naeem Khan, the Gala's Artistic Curator, also unveiled his Beneath the Glitter installation.

Photo credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds



Photo Credit: Getty Images

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