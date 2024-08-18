Video: Lea Salonga, Dolly De Leon, & Clint Ramos of REQUEST SA RADYO in Conversation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lea Salonga, Dolly De Leon, & Clint Ramos appeared at Conversations in Spotlight for their production of REQUEST SA RADYO in Makati City, the Philippines.

In the video, the trio discuss their career, experiences as young performers, and give advice to students and young people who want to be a part of the theatre business.

"I think there are a lot of younger artists who want to get into this industry, and probably find themselves slammed against a wall, not anticipating how hard it is," states Salonga.

"I would like to think that because of how hard we had it at the beginning of our careers where you have Bibot Amador yelling at you."

"Yes, the yelling was normal, or was normalized," replies Ramos.

"Maybe some calluses must have built up at some point, because when I got to working in New York, I was like... Oh my God they're not yelling at me. This is nice."

On those who believe working environments should be different, De Leon says "I love it, actually, I welcome it and that's how it should be. I don't welcome any environment where there's name-calling or screaming or insulting or making anyone feel small. Even if I grew up in a world like that."

"Conversations in Spotlight: Live at the JZA Hall" is presented by State of the Arts, Make it Makati, and moderated by Request sa Radyo's Creative Director, Clint Ramos.

Request sa Radyo (Wunschkonzert / Request Program) is Franz Xaver Kroetz's landmark theatrical piece that captures the poignant solitude of a woman through her meticulous evening routine. As she navigates her quiet, solitary life, her actions and her favorite radio program reveal the profound loneliness and yearning for connection that lie beneath. This masterpiece of modern theatre transforms the mundane into a powerful exploration of isolation and the human condition. This unique theatrical experience transforms the mundane into the extraordinary through silence, and leaves you contemplating the depths of solitude long after the curtain falls.

The strictly limited engagement with 20 performances will begin on October 10, 2024 until October 20, 2024 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre in Makati City, the Philippines. Lea Salonga and Dolly De Leon will perform the solo piece in scheduled alternating performances.

Request Sa Radyo is produced by Clint Ramos, Bobby Garcia, Christopher Mohnani for Ayala Land, John B. Echauz & Joanna Silayan-Echauz and GMG Productions with BPI as the official bank partner.

Request sa Radyo runs for approximately 60 minutes, without intermission.