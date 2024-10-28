Video: Lea Michele Sings 'Gliding' at MCC's MISCAST22

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Take a look back at Lea Michele's performance from MCC Theater's MISCAST22! Watch as Michele performs "Gliding" from Ragtime. Check out the footage here!

Miscast is where the biggest stars of stage and screen take to the stage to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. Miscast22 featured performances by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Uzo Aduba, Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean, Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza, Tony Award nominee Myles Frost and more.

About Lea Michele

Lea Michele is an award-winning actress, singer and NY Times Best Selling author. She is best known for her role as “Rachel Berry” on Ryan Murphy’s critically acclaimed, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning series, “Glee.” In 2010, Michele was honored with an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actress – Comedy. In 2012 and 2013, Michele won the TEEN CHOICE Award for Choice TV Actress: Comedy. In 2013, she also won a People’s Choice Award for Best TV Comedic Actress. Michele most recently starred in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.