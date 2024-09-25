Video: Lady Gaga Shares Sample of New Song From JOKER Album 'Harlequin'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lady Gaga has shared a sample of her recently announced album Harlequin with a brand new video featuring vocals from one of the new songs. The album is a companion to the film Joker: Folie à Deux, where Gaga plays Joker's confidant Lee Quinzel or Harley Quinn.

In the video, the superstar (in character) walks around the Louvre Museum in Paris, dancing and taking in the famous paintings and sculptures on display before drawing a recognizable smile on the Mona Lisa. It is soundtracked to one of the songs from the upcoming album, likely called "The Joker."

The LP, which will incorporate music from the film, will be released this Friday, September 27, and features songs like "If My Friends Could See Me Now," "Good Morning," "That's Life," "That's Entertainment," "Get Happy," and more. Joker: Folie À Deux will be released in theaters on October 4.

Lady Gaga "Harlequin" Album Tracklist

1. Good Morning

2. Get Happy (2024)

3. Oh, When the Saints

4. World on a String

5. If My Friends Could See Me Now

6. That’s Entertainment

7. Smile

8. The Joker

9. Folie à Deux

10. Gonna Build a Mountain

11. Close to You

12. Happy Mistake

13. That’s Life

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

In addition to Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, the cast of the film features Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz, and Oscar nominees Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson.