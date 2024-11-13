Video: Lacey Chabert Recalls Performing in LES MISERABLES on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Before Lacey Chabert became known as the "Queen of Hallmark Christmas Movies" the Mean Girls star got her start on Broadway in Les Miserables.

During a visit to The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon brought out a photo of the young performer in costume for the production. "I played Young Cosette there, but I was also the understudy for Gavroche," she revealed.

"It's this really exciting part and I hadn't yet finished learning the choreography for the role. But on my 10th birthday, I walked into the Imperial Theatre with my tray of cupcakes, and they let me know that both of the boys were out and I was going on," she recalled. Despite the short notice and little preparation, she was eager to play the role. "If that happened to me now, I probably would have an anxiety attack," Chabert admitted.

The performer has since gone on to star in 41 Hallmark movies, and will soon be seen in the Netflix film Hot Frosty. Other screen credits include Party of Five, Gypsy, and Lost in Space. Chabert is also a voice actor, having been featured in various roles within animated films and TV shows like Nickelodeon's The Wild Thornberrys, The Spectacular Spider-Man, Allen Gregory and Young Justice.

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC