Video: Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'

On Sunday night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Tim Lutkin took home a Tony Award for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' for his outstanding work on Life of Pi (currently running at the Schoenfeld Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Tim checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Lutkin trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Credits include Jack Absolute Flies Again, Under Milk Wood, Back to the Future (Olivier nomination and WhatsOnStage Award), Fiddler on the Roof, Chimerica, Elf, Quiz, Impossible, The Girls, The Go-Between, Close To You – Bacharach Reimagined, Strangers on a Train, The Full Monty, Ralph Fiennes – Four Quartets (West End); Timon of Athens, The Rover, Candide, All’s Well That Ends Well (Royal Shakespeare Company); The Crucible, Anthony & Cleopatra, Salome, Le Bancs (Olivier Theatre/National Theatre); Mickey and the Magician, Marvel Superheroes United, The Art of Animation, Disney Junior Dream Factory (Walt Disney Imagineering); Twelfth Night (Young Vic); Lungs, The Crucible, Present Laughter (Old Vic); Philadelphia Here I Come!, Knives in Hens (Donmar Warehouse); David Blaine: Real Or Magic (National Tour); Destiny Spectacular (MGM Theatre Macau); Dynamo Live: Seeing Is Believing (Hammersmith Apollo/World Arena Tour); Single Spies, The Winslow Boy (Chichester Festival Theatre/National Tours); Dynamo: The Power of X (Copper Box Arena). Tim Lutkin has received two Olivier Awards for Best Lighting Design for Chimerica and Life of Pi.