Video: Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'

Life of Pi is running on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

On Sunday night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding took home a Tony Award for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' for their outstanding work on Life of Pi (currently running at the Schoenfeld Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, they checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reactions!

Video Designer and Animator Andrzej studied Theatre Design at Central Saint Martin’s in London. Theatre includes Eureka Day (Old Vic); The Time Traveller’s Wife (Chester Storyhouse); The Unfriend (West End); Burn (Joyce Theatre, NTS); Henry V (Donmar Warehouse, NT Live); Life of Pi (West End, A.R.T.); The Da Vinci Code (UK tour); & Juliet (West End, Toronto, Broadway); The Drifters Girl (West End); People, Places and Things (National Theatre/West End/St Ann’s Warehouse); Groundhog Day (Old Vic/Broadway); Room (Stratford East/Princess Of Wales Theatre); The Unfriend, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, 8 Hotels, Pressure (Chichester Festival Theatre); Coriolanus (Donmar Warehouse, NT Live); Message in a Bottle (Sadler’s Wells); The Unreturning – also set design (Frantic Assembly); The Girl on the Train (UK tour); 1984 (Sadler’s Wells); Constellations – also set design (NCPA Theatre); The Machine (The Armoury); Kiki’s Delivery Service (Southwark Playhouse). 

Hatley received Double nominations at the 2022 Olivier Awards – Best Set Design for Back to the Future and Life of Pi (Winner).  Tim has designed extensively for The National Theatre, West End and Broadway, and is the winner of 2 Tony Awards, 3 Olivier Awards, & 4 Drama Desk Awards, including the 2022 Olivier Award for Best Set Design for Life of Pi. Theatre credits include Back to the Future (West End); Dreamgirls (West End & UK Tour);Travesties (West End/ Broadway); Ghosts (Almeida Theatre/West End/Brooklyn Academy of Music);Little Eyolf (Almeida Theatre); Temple (Donmar Warehouse); Enemy of the People, Pajama Game (Chichester Festival Theatre); Mr. Foote’s Other Leg (Hampstead Theatre/West End), The Bodyguard (West End/International Tours); Shrek (West End/Broadway/UK Tour/US Tour); Spamalot (West End/Broadway/US Tour/Las Vegas); Private Lives (West End/Broadway), The Crucible (Broadway), Singin’ in the Rain, My Fair Lady (Chatelet Paris) and Carmen & Don Quixote (The Royal Ballet). Film credits include Production Design for Closer, Notes on a Scandal and Stage Beauty.





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Carolyn Downing Celebrates Tony Win for Best Sound Design of a Play Photo
Video: Carolyn Downing Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Sound Design of a Play'

On Sunday night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Carolyn Downing took home a Tony Award for 'Best Sound Design of a Play' for her outstanding work on Life of Pi (currently running at the Shoenfeld Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Carolyn checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

2
Uma Paranjpe Will Make Broadway Principal Debut Tonight in LIFE OF PI Photo
Uma Paranjpe Will Make Broadway Principal Debut Tonight in LIFE OF PI

Uma Paranjpe will make her Broadway principal debut tonight, May 9, in the title role of Life of Pi! This will mark the first time the role is played by a female on Broadway.

3
LIFE OF PI Puppeteers to Take Part in Talkback Session in June Photo
LIFE OF PI Puppeteers to Take Part in Talkback Session in June

Mango Moon Productions will present 'Puppetry Night at Life of Pi' on June 8th at 7:00 pm at the Schoenfeld Theater in NYC.

4
LIFE OF PI Launches New Initiative For South Asian and AAPI Community Photo
LIFE OF PI Launches New Initiative For South Asian and AAPI Community

In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, LIFE OF PI on Broadway has announced the launch of The Power of Pi Project, a first-of-its-kind effort from a Broadway production to nurture genuine connections and partnerships with the AAPI community in New York and beyond.

