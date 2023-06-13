Video: Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'

On Sunday night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding took home a Tony Award for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' for their outstanding work on Life of Pi (currently running at the Schoenfeld Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, they checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reactions!

Video Designer and Animator Andrzej studied Theatre Design at Central Saint Martin’s in London. Theatre includes Eureka Day (Old Vic); The Time Traveller’s Wife (Chester Storyhouse); The Unfriend (West End); Burn (Joyce Theatre, NTS); Henry V (Donmar Warehouse, NT Live); Life of Pi (West End, A.R.T.); The Da Vinci Code (UK tour); & Juliet (West End, Toronto, Broadway); The Drifters Girl (West End); People, Places and Things (National Theatre/West End/St Ann’s Warehouse); Groundhog Day (Old Vic/Broadway); Room (Stratford East/Princess Of Wales Theatre); The Unfriend, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, 8 Hotels, Pressure (Chichester Festival Theatre); Coriolanus (Donmar Warehouse, NT Live); Message in a Bottle (Sadler’s Wells); The Unreturning – also set design (Frantic Assembly); The Girl on the Train (UK tour); 1984 (Sadler’s Wells); Constellations – also set design (NCPA Theatre); The Machine (The Armoury); Kiki’s Delivery Service (Southwark Playhouse).

Hatley received Double nominations at the 2022 Olivier Awards – Best Set Design for Back to the Future and Life of Pi (Winner). Tim has designed extensively for The National Theatre, West End and Broadway, and is the winner of 2 Tony Awards, 3 Olivier Awards, & 4 Drama Desk Awards, including the 2022 Olivier Award for Best Set Design for Life of Pi. Theatre credits include Back to the Future (West End); Dreamgirls (West End & UK Tour);Travesties (West End/ Broadway); Ghosts (Almeida Theatre/West End/Brooklyn Academy of Music);Little Eyolf (Almeida Theatre); Temple (Donmar Warehouse); Enemy of the People, Pajama Game (Chichester Festival Theatre); Mr. Foote’s Other Leg (Hampstead Theatre/West End), The Bodyguard (West End/International Tours); Shrek (West End/Broadway/UK Tour/US Tour); Spamalot (West End/Broadway/US Tour/Las Vegas); Private Lives (West End/Broadway), The Crucible (Broadway), Singin’ in the Rain, My Fair Lady (Chatelet Paris) and Carmen & Don Quixote (The Royal Ballet). Film credits include Production Design for Closer, Notes on a Scandal and Stage Beauty.