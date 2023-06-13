Video: Carolyn Downing Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Sound Design of a Play'

On Sunday night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Carolyn Downing took home a Tony Award for 'Best Sound Design of a Play' for her outstanding work on Life of Pi (currently running at the Schoenfeld Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Carolyn checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Downing is an award-winning sound designer working in theatre and across a variety of media, both nationally and internationally. Her work in theatre and live events includes Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony, Henry V, BLANK, Les Liaisons Dangereuses (also on Broadway), Fathers and Sons, Dimetos and Absurdia (Donmar); Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World (Kenny Wax); The Normal Heart, The Welkin, Downstate (also at Steppenwolf Chicago and Playwrights Horizons NYC), Mr. Gum and the Dancing Bear – the Musical!, As You Like It, Our Country’s Good, The Motherf*cker with the Hat, Dara (NT); All My Sons (Old Vic); Death of a Salesman (Young Vic and West End); Summer & Smoke (Almeida and West End, Olivier Nomination 2019), Chimerica (Almeida and West End, Olivier Award Best Sound Design 2014), and many more.