Video: Inside the First Rehearsal for LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR Tour

The barricades are back! Boublil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR is officially in rehearsals for its world tour, which will open at the SSE Arena Belfast on 19 September 2024. In this video, go inside the first rehearsal with the cast and creative team.

The cast includes Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly, who share the role of Jean Valjean, Michael Ball and Bradley Jaden, who share the role of Javert, Bonnie Langford as Madame Thénardier, Gavin Lee as Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Emily Bautista as Éponine, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Channah Hewitt as Fantine, James D. Gish as Enjolras and Jeremy Secomb as Bishop of Digne.



LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR will be expanded from the hugely successful Les Misérables The Staged Concert which played for over 200 record-breaking performances in the West End. It will have an extraordinary new design specifically created for arenas. This spectacular production will have a company of over 110 actors, musicians and crew.

