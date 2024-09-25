Video: Kristen Bell Reveals Which Musicals Her Daughter Wanted to See for Her First Broadway Trip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Kristen Bell visited Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday to discuss starring in her latest film project Nobody Wants This. Also on the show, the performer told Meyers about a recent weekend she spent with her daughter attending a slew of Broadway shows.

This was her 11-year-old daughter's first time visiting Broadway and Bell shared that, though they bought tickets to four shows, they only ended up seeing three. "We got a little tired on Sunday night," she said. "We were raging. We were just running from theater to theater."

She revealed that her daughter picked the four shows, which were The Great Gatsby, Six, MJ: The Musical, and Wicked- which was the one they skipped. Still, she called the weekend "beautiful" and explained that her daughter has "been bitten by the musical theater bug," something that Bell's husband, Dax Shepard, and their younger daughter, Delta, do not share.

"We're constantly playing...the Miss Saigon soundtrack and my other daughter and Dax are like, 'Turn it off! We're not dorks!'...we were really happy to get away and just be free in the musical theater community," she added. Watch the full interview!

Kristen Bell made her Broadway debut in 2001, originating the role of Becky Thatcher in the short-lived "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." In 2002, she was in the revival of Arthur Miller's "The Crucible" on Broadway, starring Laura Linney and Liam Neeson. In 2013, Bell voiced the main character, Princess Anna of Arendelle, in the Walt Disney Pictures animated movie, Frozen, and its subsequent sequel.

Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC