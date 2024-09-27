Video: Kate Baldwin Stars in WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at George Street Playhouse's What the Constitution Means to Me, written by Tony Award nominee Heidi Schreck, and directed by Laiona Michelle. What the Constitution Means to Me began previews on September 24, 2024, and opened on September 27 for a limited run through October 13, 2024.

The cast of What the Constitution Means to Me will include two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) as Heidi and Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan, Nat'l Tour of The Sound of Music) as the Legionnaire. Niara Beckwith and Wobirba Ekuba Sarpey will complete the cast as Debaters.

The creative team of What the Constitution Means to Me will feature scenic design by Shoko Kambara (Little Girl Blue), costume design by Niiamar Felder (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), lighting design by Christopher Bailey (The Immigrant), and sound design by Kwamina Biney (The Sabbath Girl: A New Musical). Samantha Flint (tick, tick…BOOM!) will serve as the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

How relevant is the United States Constitution in today's society? Does this document truly protect ALL Americans?

Playwright Heidi Schreck delves into multiple facets of this historic document, debating as to whether or not we should keep or abolish it. By blending together different American perspectives, What the Constitution Means to Me allows the audience to define the Constitution's true worth.

What the Constitution Means to Me was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2019, and was nominated for two Tony Awards, including Best Play.