Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Bonnie Milligan & Alli Mauzey Sing a Parody of 'Sisters' From WHITE CHRISTMAS

Watch Kimberly Akimbo's Bonnie Milligan and Alli Mauzey sing a parody of 'Sisters' from the Christmas classic, White Christmas below!
Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori. It is based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone.
The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features the "sensational" (Washington Post) company from the Atlantic Theater world premiere production: Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut). Colleen Fitzpatrick, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Betsy Morgan, and Alex Vinh round out the cast as understudies.
Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.
The new musical Kimberly Akimbo is winning hearts eight times a week at the Booth Theater! Watch the music video for the song 'Anagram' - featuring Victoria Clark and Justin Cooley!
This week KIMBERLY AKIMBO and Schmackary's are teaming up to to 'make your shitty life better!' This week only, Broadway fans can stop by Schmackary's in New York between 4 and 6 pm for one free cookie of your choice, including the new Kimberly's Great Adventure Cookie.
In this video, watch as the company of Kimberly Akimbo, including Victoria Clark, Bonnie Milligan, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey and more, celebrates opening night on Broadway!
Check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet at Kimberly Akimbo! Kimberly Akimbo celebrated its opening night at the Booth Theatre last night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big celebration of this great musical adventure!
