Video: Jordan Luke Gage Sings 'Raise A Little Hell' From BONNIE AND CLYDE

An all new video has been released of Jordan Luke Gage performing Raise A Little Hell from Bonnie & Clyde The Musical as part of the cast album recording. Check it out below!

Bonnie & Clyde plays at the Garrick Theatre in London's West End until 20 May 2023.

Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage return for a limited West End season of the cult-sensation Bonnie & Clyde following a sell-out run at The Arts Theatre.

Two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure-and each other. Their names were Bonnie and Clyde.

Featuring music by Tony® nominee Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Tony® and Oscar® winner Don Black, a book by Emmy® Award nominee Ivan Menchell and directed by Nick Winston.