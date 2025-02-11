News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Jordan Fisher and Stephanie Styles Sing 'Follow Your Heart' in URINETOWN

The production will run through February 16.

By: Feb. 11, 2025
Watch Watch Jordan Fisher (Bobby Strong) and Stephanie Styles (Hope Cladwell) from Encores! Urinetown sing 'Follow Your Heart' here! 

In this side-splitting satire directed by Teddy Bergman, a young hero leads his community in a fight against oppression. See a rehearsal photo here! 

Set in a dystopian world where water is scarce and “Hope” is even scarcer, all citizens must now pay a fee for “The Privilege to Pee” at one of the public facilities controlled by a selfish tycoon. But the citizens can only hold it in so much longer and soon the poorest, filthiest of these facilities, becomes a “number one” site for major change.




Videos