Video: Jordan Fisher and Stephanie Styles Sing 'Follow Your Heart' in URINETOWN

Watch Watch Jordan Fisher (Bobby Strong) and Stephanie Styles (Hope Cladwell) from Encores! Urinetown sing 'Follow Your Heart' here!

In this side-splitting satire directed by Teddy Bergman, a young hero leads his community in a fight against oppression. See a rehearsal photo here!

Set in a dystopian world where water is scarce and “Hope” is even scarcer, all citizens must now pay a fee for “The Privilege to Pee” at one of the public facilities controlled by a selfish tycoon. But the citizens can only hold it in so much longer and soon the poorest, filthiest of these facilities, becomes a “number one” site for major change.