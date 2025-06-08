 tracking pixel
THE TONY AWARDS: ALL THE WINNERS - UPDATING LIVE!
Video: Jon Clark Talks Tony Win for Best Lighting Design of a Play

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is running on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

By: Jun. 08, 2025
Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Jon Clark took home a Tony Award for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' for his outstanding work on Stranger Things: The First Shadow. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Clark is a Tony and Olivier award-winning lighting designer. He has designed extensively in the West End, on Broadway, for The National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Royal Shakespeare Company and with many other companies in the UK and internationally. His theatre work includes A Doll’s House (Broadway), The Lehman Trilogy (Broadway, West End & National Theatre), The Inheritance (Broadway, West End and Young Vic), Betrayal, King Charles III (Broadway and West End), Cyrano de Bergerac (West End and BAM New York), The Motive & The Cue, The Effect, Amadeus, Anna, Othello, Hamlet (National Theatre), The Book of Dust, A German Life (Bridge Theatre), Evita (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), The Lorax (Old Vic, US and Toronto), The Commitments and Made in Dagenham (West End). 


