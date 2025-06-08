Video: Jon Clark Talks Tony Win for Best Lighting Design of a Play

Just last month, Stranger Things: The First Shadow opened at the Marquis Theatre, turning Broadway upside down for a season full of mystery, illusion, and of course, demogorgons. Burke Swanson is along for the ride as 'James Hopper Jr.', the teenage counterpart to the character made famous by David Harbour on the Netflix series. Burke just checked in with BroadwayWorld to tell us all about his new gig and why he is living out his dream in one of the most buzzed-about new shows on Broadway.