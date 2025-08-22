Video: Jessie Mueller Performs 'So Alive' From BEAUTIFUL LITTLE FOOL Concept Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A brand-new musical, Beautiful Little Fool, with music and lyrics by Hannah Corneau and a book by Mona Mansour, directed by Michael Greif, will release its concept album on Thursday 24 October 2025 ahead of its world premiere at Southwark Playhouse in January 2026.

The first single, So Alive — sung by Jessie Mueller — is available today on all streaming platforms along with a music video. The complete album will be available on all streaming platforms from 24 October 2025. Check out the video!

Jessie Mueller appears on the concept album, however she will not be performing in the London production. Full casting for the world premiere at Southwark Playhouse will be announced on 4 September 2025, when tickets go on sale.

The concept album offers audiences their first chance to hear the score ahead of the London debut, bringing the world of the show to life before it reaches the stage.

Beautiful Little Fool tells the story of Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald through the eyes of their adult daughter Scottie, as she rediscovers the lives and writings of her brilliant and tempestuous parents.

The Beautiful Little Fool concept album cast features Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Waitress) as ‘Scottie', Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook, Hamilton) as ‘F. Scott', and Hannah Corneau (Wicked, Renaissance) as ‘Zelda'. Recorded at Renaissance Recording in New York, the album is engineered and mixed by Ian Kagey and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. Orchestrations and music direction are by Adam Rothenberg, and the concept album is produced by Mark Cortale, Ross Baum and Hannah Corneau.

Producer Mark Cortale, who commissioned the musical in 2022 through the developmental theatre lab New Works Provincetown, said, “This project has been a labour of love from the very start. Hannah and Mona along with Michael Greif have crafted something incredibly thrilling. We hope the story of the Fitzgeralds — told from their daughter Scottie's perspective — will resonate with audiences everywhere.”

The show's official website and social media channels launch today, featuring album artwork, show information, ticketing details, and an email sign-up for exclusive updates.