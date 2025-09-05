Video: Jesse Tyler Ferguson & More Join Cast for Jonas Brothers Christmas Special; Watch a New Teaser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney+ has revealed the teaser and star-studded cast of “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie,” featuring Broadway alums Andrew Barth Feldman, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Andrea Martin, among others. The movie is set to premiere globally on November 14.

In “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie,” Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families.

From Disney Branded Television and 20th Television, the cast includes Billie Lourd (as Cassidy), Laverne Cox (as Stacy), KJ Apa (as Gene), Andrew Barth Feldman (as Ethan), Andrea Martin (as Deb), Kenny G (as himself) and Justin Tranter (as himself), with Randall Park (as Brad), and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (as Santa).

Previously announced cast member Chloe Bennet stars as Lucy, alongside Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, who star as themselves. Other special cameos from the Jonas family are also featured.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas produce, along with writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (“I Want You Back,” “This Is Us,” “Love, Simon”), Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman and Scott Morgan. EmmyⓇ and Academy AwardⓇ winner Jessica Yu (“Quiz Lady,” “This Is Us”) directs, with original music from executive music producer and GRAMMYⓇ nominee Justin Tranter.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has appeared on Broadway in On the Town, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Take Me Out for which he won a Tony Award. Onscreen, he is known for playing Mitchell Pritchett in Modern Family and also hosts the popular podcast Dinner's on Me. He recently starred in Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are at The National Theatre and is now starring in The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

On stage, Andrew Barth Feldman is currently appearing in Maybe Happy Ending as Oliver. He recently starred in Joshua Harmon’s Lortel-nominated play We Had A World opposite Joanna Gleason and Jeanine Serralles. He also appeared on stage as “Seymour” in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway, opposite Sarah Hyland. Prior, Andrew was best known for his Broadway debut as the youngest actor to ever take on the role of “Evan Hansen” in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. He won the prestigious National High School Musical Theatre Award (aka the Jimmy Award) as a high school sophomore.

Andrea Martin has appeared in a plethora of productions on Broadway, including My Favorite Year, Candide, Young Frankenstein, Pippin, and Noises Off. She has been nominated for a Tony Award six times, winning two. She was recently seen alongside Robert Downey Jr. in the play McNeal.

Photo Credit: Disney/John Medland