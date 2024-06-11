Video: Jenn Colella Talks Tony Noms for SUFFS and Why the Show Resonates Today

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jenn Colella, who plays suffragette Carrie Catt in the hit musical Suffs, recently stopped by Good Morning America to discuss the show, which has received 6 Tony nominations.

"I had actually invited myself over to my co-star, Jaygee Macapugay's house," she said about the Tony nomination announcements. "We were there in the morning, having our coffee and some breakfast watching the nominations come out. We screamed and cried like we had just won the World Series when we saw Suffs being nominated...it was a beautiful moment."

Colella went on to highlight how, even though the story takes place 100 years ago, the themes still resonate today. "It's an election year and so we're hoping that audiences will come and see the show and feel empowered to go and exercise their right to vote that these women fought so hard for."

Several prominent women are connected to the show behind the scenes including Hilary Clinton, Malala Yousafzai, and Melissa McCarthy. Colella revealed that Hilary has "been there quite a bunch" and former President Bill Clinton recently told Colella that this show has given her "a new lease on life" which Colella credits to the power of theater.

Watch the full interview now!

Suffs stars book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. The show centers around the women's suffrage movement in the early twentieth century. The musical has been nominated for 6 Tony Awards.

In addition to Taub, Suffs also stars Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away) as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812) as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz (MCC’s The Connector) as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck (Signature Theatre's Octet) as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress) as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino (Broadway debut) as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock (The Book of Mormon National Tour) as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi (Broadway debut) as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

Suffs is currently playing at the Music Box Theatre.