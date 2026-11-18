The complete cast has been revealed for the new musical The Apple Boys, with book by Jonothon Lyons and music & lyrics by Ben Bonnema, premiering off-Broadway this winter at The Duke on 42nd Street At New 42 Studios. Additionally, you can now watch a video of Jelani Remy singing “My Own Two Hands”.

Starring in The Apple Boys are Josh Breckinridge (The Fantasticks) as 'Warren,' Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill) as 'Hank,' Jelani Remy (Back to the Future) as 'Jack,' and Teddy Yudain (Little Shop of Horrors) as 'Nathan,' who are joined by Rachel Kay (West Side Story international tour), Eric Shawn (The Lion King national tour), and Eric Peters (Harmony).

As previously announced, The Apple Boys will be directed by David Alpert and choreographed by Marc Kimelman. Performances begin on Tuesday, February 16, 2027, with an opening night set for Thursday, February 25. The production is set to play through Friday, June 18, 2027. The production also welcomes Stage Time as co-producer.

In Gilded Age New York, Coney Island is exploding with colorful characters, sideshow acts, and brand new hotdog recipes. But when Johnny Appleseed's grandson Jack, and his working-class pals, discover that an unscrupulous landlord has designs on the family orchard, they'll have to band together to raise the money in time. Their foolproof get-rich-quick scheme? Taking top prize in the turn-of-the-century's biggest singing competition, of course.

The creative team for The Apple Boys also includes Adam Koch (scenic design), Johanna Pan (costume design), Rui Rita (lighting designer), Alex Neumann (sound design), Rona Siddiqui (music supervisor), Matt Gallagher (vocal arrangements), and Jason Styres (casting director). Evan Bernardin Productions serves as general manager.

The Apple Boys features key art by Scott Stowell (Open) and title design by renowned typeface designer Tobias Frere-Jones, creator of the Obama presidential campaign font Gotham and the Mamdani New York City Hall font Empirica.

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Related Stories 1 THE APPLE BOYS to Premiere Off-Broadway at the Duke on 42nd Street

The new musical The Apple Boys, with book by Jonothon Lyons and music & lyrics by Ben Bonnema, will premiere off-Broadway this winter at The Duke on 42nd Street.