Tony Award nominee Hannah Cruz had her celebratory opening night performance as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors. Cruz currently stars alongside Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater, who recently extended his run as Seymour. See photos from the opening night celebration!

Cruz was reunited with fellow former Eliza Hamilton Phillipa Soo and Suffs co-stars Jenn Colella and Shaina Taub, who were all in attendance to show their support. The afterparty was held at The Brazen Tavern.

Currently joining Cruz and Slater in the cast are Drama Desk nominee Claybourne Elder as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Stephen DeRosa as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, alongside Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Mecca Hicks, Jeff Sears, Aveena Sawyer, Mike Masters, Alloria Frayser, Chani Maisonet, Brittany Nicholas, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons, and Noel MacNeal.

Photo credit: Katie Mollison

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