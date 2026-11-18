Some members of the Broadway community are doing all they can to help dancer Brandon Trujillo, who they said was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A GoFundMe set up to aid in getting Trujillo “legal representation he urgently needs” stated that the dancer was detained by ICE while on a trip to celebrate his birthday.

“Brandon is a Colombian professional dancer from Cali, born on November 12,” the GoFundMe explained. “Since arriving in the United States in 2019, he has made New York City his home, dedicating his life to dance, art, and cultural expression.”

“On November 9, 2026, Brandon’s life took an unexpected and heartbreaking turn,” it stated. “He was traveling to Phoenix, Arizona, with one simple wish in his heart: to celebrate his birthday and spend precious time with his family, something he had been looking forward to and truly wanted.”

“Sadly, upon arriving, he was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE),” the GoFundMe continued. “What was supposed to be a joyful celebration with his loved ones suddenly became a painful and uncertain reality. Since then, he has been transferred between detention facilities approximately twice, leaving him and everyone who loves him facing days of uncertainty, fear, and emotional hardship.”

According to the fundraiser, Trujillo’s immigration case “requires an attorney whose fees are at least $10,000.”

As of publication, the GoFundMe has raised more than $14,000 of its $18,000 goal.

“We simply want him to have the opportunity to fight his case, return to his community, and continue doing what he loves,” the GoFundMe said. “Let’s bring our friend back to the dance floor, back to his art, and back to the life he deserves.”

According to the website, donations appear to have been made by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS as well as former BC/EFA executive director Tom Viola, Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and many more.

Mitchell also shared the news on his social media, writing on his official Facebook page, “Brandon Trujillo danced in BROADWAY BARES! Please donate and help in any way you can.”

An Instagram account titled “Bring Brandon Home” has also been created to raise awareness of Trujillo’s situation.

Broadway alum Luis Salgado (On Your Feet!, Rocky) was among the performers who shared video from the Bring Brandon Home account to his Instagram Story.

Trujillo last posted to his personal Instagram on November 8, sharing photos from Halloween.

In July, he shared photos to Instagram from his first time performing in Broadway Bares, writing, “Wasn’t expecting to have such an amazing experience this year but things always happen for a reason and I think I really needed to live this… What a beautiful show, not only for the main cause created, to help others, but also for the incredible people that makes part of it.. just wow… I felt so seen, so welcomed, so inspired, so loved!!!”

Photo Credit: bringbrandonhome/Instagram

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