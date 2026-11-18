Get a first look inside rehearsals for Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge, directed by Neil Pepe. The cast features Sam Rockwell as Eddie Carbone, Carla Gugino as Beatrice, Alfred Molina as Alfieri, and more. Performances for this strictly limited, 13-week engagement begin on November 27, with an opening night on Sunday, December 13 at La MaMa.

The cast also features Fred Hechinger as Rodolpho, Tom Pecinka as Marco, Riley Prior as Catherine, Erick Betancourt as Mike, Lou Liberatore as Louis, Benj Mirman as Tony, Jordan Lage as 1st Immigrant Officer, and Matthew J. Harris as 2nd Immigrant Officer, along with Taylor Dunbar, Allen Tedder, and Carly Zien.

Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge tells the story of Eddie Carbone, a Brooklyn longshoreman whose tightly held world begins to unravel when his wife Beatrice’s cousins, Marco and Rodolpho, arrive from Italy seeking a new life in America. As Catherine, the niece Eddie has raised as his own, falls in love with Rodolpho, Eddie’s protectiveness curdles into jealousy, setting him on a course toward an irreversible act of betrayal that fractures his family and his community. Set in the immigrant neighborhoods of 1950s Brooklyn, Miller’s tragedy explores the tensions between devotion and desire, justice and loyalty, and the promise and pressures of the American Dream.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid

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Related Stories 1 Photos: Full Cast Announced for Sam Rockwell-Led A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

Producers Mark Berger and Sam Rockwell announced today the complete cast for the new production of Arthur Miller’s seminal work, A View from the Bridge, directed by Neil Pepe. Erick Betancourt (Mike), Lou Liberatore (Louis), Benj Mirman (Tony), Jordan Lage (1st Immigrant Officer), and Matthew J. Harris (2nd Immigrant Officer), Taylor Dunbar, Allen Tedder, and Carly Zien join the previously announced Rockwell (Eddie Carbone), Carla Gugino (Beatrice), Tony, Olivier, and Emmy Award nominee Alfred Molina (Alfieri), Fred Hechinger (Rodolpho), Tony Award nominee Tom Pecinka (Marco), and Riley Prior (Catherine). 2 Sam Rockwell, Marin Ireland & Alfred Molina Will Lead A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE Off-Broadway

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