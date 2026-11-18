"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Sam Rockwell, Carla Gugino and Alfred Molina in A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE Rehearsals
Performances for this strictly limited, 13-week engagement begin on November 27.
Get a first look inside rehearsals for Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge, directed by Neil Pepe. The cast features Sam Rockwell as Eddie Carbone, Carla Gugino as Beatrice, Alfred Molina as Alfieri, and more. Performances for this strictly limited, 13-week engagement begin on November 27, with an opening night on Sunday, December 13 at La MaMa.
The cast also features Fred Hechinger as Rodolpho, Tom Pecinka as Marco, Riley Prior as Catherine, Erick Betancourt as Mike, Lou Liberatore as Louis, Benj Mirman as Tony, Jordan Lage as 1st Immigrant Officer, and Matthew J. Harris as 2nd Immigrant Officer, along with Taylor Dunbar, Allen Tedder, and Carly Zien.
Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge tells the story of Eddie Carbone, a Brooklyn longshoreman whose tightly held world begins to unravel when his wife Beatrice’s cousins, Marco and Rodolpho, arrive from Italy seeking a new life in America. As Catherine, the niece Eddie has raised as his own, falls in love with Rodolpho, Eddie’s protectiveness curdles into jealousy, setting him on a course toward an irreversible act of betrayal that fractures his family and his community. Set in the immigrant neighborhoods of 1950s Brooklyn, Miller’s tragedy explores the tensions between devotion and desire, justice and loyalty, and the promise and pressures of the American Dream.
Photo credit: Emilio Madrid
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Powered by
Popular episode