THE APPLE BOYS to Premiere Off-Broadway at the Duke on 42nd Street
Performances begin on Tuesday, February 16, 2027. It is set to play through Friday, June 18, 2027.
The new musical The Apple Boys, with book by Jonothon Lyons (Little Shop of Horrors) and music & lyrics by Ben Bonnema (One Way), will premiere off-Broadway this winter at The Duke on 42nd Street. Directed by David Alpert (If/Then) and choreographed by Marc Kimelman (Masquerade), performances begin on Tuesday, February 16, 2027 with an opening night set for Thursday, February 25, and is set to play through Friday, June 18, 2027. Additional information, including casting, will be announced soon.
In Gilded Age New York, Coney Island is exploding with colorful characters, sideshow acts, and brand new hotdog recipes. But when Johnny Appleseed's grandson Jack, and his working-class pals, discover that an unscrupulous landlord has designs on the family orchard, they'll have to band together to raise the money in time. Their foolproof get-rich-quick scheme? Taking top prize in the turn-of-the-century's biggest singing competition, of course. The Apple Boys is a pitch-perfect New York story about harmony, friendship, and the little dreams that live in the Big Apple.
The creative team for The Apple Boys also includes Adam Koch (scenic design), Johanna Pann (costume design), Rui Rita (lighting designer), Alex Neumann (sound design), Rona Siddiqui (music supervisor), Matt Gallagher (vocal arrangements), and Jason Styres (casting director). Evan Bernardin Productions serves as general manager. The Apple Boys is produced by Johnnie Hawkins, LaChanze, Larry Bomback, and AJ Epstein.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
Priscilla Queen of the Desert the Musical
Gallery Players (9/18-10/04) PHOTOS
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
Spooktacular
Players Guild of Leonia (10/23-10/25)
|
After All These Years
AMT Theater (9/09-10/10)
|
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)