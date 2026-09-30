THE APPLE BOYS to Premiere Off-Broadway at the Duke on 42nd Street

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The new musical The Apple Boys, with book by Jonothon Lyons (Little Shop of Horrors) and music & lyrics by Ben Bonnema (One Way), will premiere off-Broadway this winter at The Duke on 42nd Street. Directed by David Alpert (If/Then) and choreographed by Marc Kimelman (Masquerade), performances begin on Tuesday, February 16, 2027 with an opening night set for Thursday, February 25, and is set to play through Friday, June 18, 2027. Additional information, including casting, will be announced soon.

In Gilded Age New York, Coney Island is exploding with colorful characters, sideshow acts, and brand new hotdog recipes. But when Johnny Appleseed's grandson Jack, and his working-class pals, discover that an unscrupulous landlord has designs on the family orchard, they'll have to band together to raise the money in time. Their foolproof get-rich-quick scheme? Taking top prize in the turn-of-the-century's biggest singing competition, of course. The Apple Boys is a pitch-perfect New York story about harmony, friendship, and the little dreams that live in the Big Apple.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 11 Hrs 25 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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