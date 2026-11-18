Lincoln Center Theater has revealed the vocalists for the Benj Pasek & Justin Paul evening as part of their inaugural lineup for The Composer Series, set for Monday, November 30, 2026 at 8:00PM at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Pasek & Paul will be joined by vocalists Antonio Cipriano, Kyle Freeman, Aisha Jackson, Jordan Tyson, Joy Woods, and Rachel Zegler, and previously announced composers Barlow & Bear, Marie Dresselhuis, Joriah Kwamé, Oliver Richman, and Jaheem King Toombs. Cynthia Meng will serve as Music Director.

In this new series, some of the most influential songwriters of our time take the stage to champion the next generation of musical theater artists. In three one-night-only events at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Sara Bareilles each join forces with exciting emerging composers to share songs, stories, and the creative spark that connects one generation of artists to the next.

Each evening will feature performances of works by these celebrated artists alongside new music from rising voices in the field, creating a rare opportunity to experience established and emerging talent in conversation. Through performance and discussion, audiences will gain an intimate glimpse into the craft of songwriting, the mentorship and generosity that sustain the art form, and the future of American musical theater. The emerging composers were hand selected and curated by each headlining composer.

As previously announced, The Composer Series will also feature Lin-Manuel Miranda on Monday, December 14, 2026 at 8:00PM, and Sara Bareilles on Monday, June 21, 2027 at 8:00PM.

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