Video: Jeff Ross Reveals Inspiration Behind Title of Broadway's TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE

Comedian Jeff Ross is making his Broadway debut in a new one-man show called “Take A Banana For The Ride." Ahead of the production, which begins previews next month, Ross joined TODAY to talk about the show. During the conversation, he revealed the backstory behind its unique title, sharing that it came from his grandfather.

"When I was a beginning comedian, I would take him to his doctor appointments all day," explained Ross. "At night, I'd go to New York and try to get on stage, and my grandfather would always give me a few dollars for the bus and a banana... that was his way of saying, 'I can't go with you, but I'm there with you in spirit."

Ross also explained why he included his cancer diagnosis in his routine: "I was very good friends with Norm Macdonald, and he didn't tell people about his health issues. We didn't get to give him a proper sendoff. As I went through it, with myself and chemo, it was really my family and friends that lifted me up... I thought it was important."

Jeff Ross: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE will open at the Nederlander Theatre this summer. The show will begin previews on Tuesday, August 5, with an Opening Night on Monday, August 18, for an eight-week limited engagement through Sunday, September 29, 2025.

Hot off the success of his Emmy-nominated “GROAT (Greatest Roast of All Time): Tom Brady” for Netflix, Ross offers audiences a strikingly rare insight into his life with Take A Banana For The Ride, a hilarious and cathartic comedic experience about life and human resilience. Named for his beloved grandfather’s practical and loving travel advice, this exhilaratingly intimate one-man show offers a peeled back look into the heart and soul of America’s Roastmaster – but don’t expect to get away un-skewered.

Take A Banana For The Ride will be directed on Broadway by Stephen Kessler (Vegas Vacation, Paul Williams: Still Alive), with creative consultation by Jeff Calhoun (Newsies), and dramaturgy by Seth Barrish (Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool). The show is produced by Eric Nederlander, Robert Nederlander Jr., Marc Cornstein, and Tony Eisenberg, with ShowTown Productions serving as Executive Producer.