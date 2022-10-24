Video: Jay Armstrong Johnson and The Sanderson Sisters Take the Stage At I PUT A SPELL ON YOU At Sony Hall

Go Inside Broadway's biggest Halloween event of the year, Jay Armstrong Johnson's annual Halloween concert-meets-party, I Put a Spell on You: ALIVE At Sony Hall.

For this year's show, Johnson returned as Winifred Sanderson with Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware as sisters Sarah and Mary. Check out the fearsome and fabulous trio below performing the iconic titular number below!

I Put a Spell on You was created by and stars Johnson (ABC's Quantico, On the Town, The Phantom of the Opera). The annual show is a spoof of and tribute to the beloved cult classic movie Hocus Pocus including larger-than-life performances and choreography, over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value and a healthy dose of Broadway magic.

The cast included Broadway stars Major Attaway (Aladdin), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony Award winner Gavin Creel (Into the Woods), Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (A Beautiful Noise), transgender singer and LGBTQ activist Mila Jam, two-time Grammy winner Tamika Lawrence (Caroline or Change), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Tomás Matos (Hadestown, Hulu's Fire Island), Alanna Saunders (Harry Potter & the Cursed Child), Claire Saunders (The Intern), Heath Saunders (Company), James Scully (Netflix's You, Hulu's Fire Island), and Alysha Umphress (On the Town).

Rounding out the cast were Sydney Allie, Tanah Becker, Olivia Cece, Zachary Eisenberg, Tyler Eisenreich, Zachary Flores, Olivia Griffin, Natalie Hinds, Brittany Jenkins, Karma Jenkins, Darriel Johnakin, Erin Kei, Kolton Krouse, Markelle Leigh, Grace LeMieux, Hector Juan Maisonet, Maddox Martin, Nick Nazzaro, Kathryn Priest, Gabriel Andrew Reyes, Celeste Rose, Sydnie Roy, Jamal Shuriah, Michael Anthony Sylvester, Olivia Tarchick, Ahren Victory, Jamaal Wade, Erin Weinberger, Robyn Williams and Zach Williams.

I Put a Spell on You is produced by Katie Rosin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and DW. The production is written by Johnson and directed by Ahmad Simmons, who also is supervising choreographer. Associate director/choreographer is Lili Froehlich, assistant choreographers are Brittany Jenkins, Kristopher Ward and Sydnie Roy, additional choreographers include Mike Baerga, Phil Colgan, Chris Jarosz, Michael Anthony Sylvester, and Jason Williams. The music supervisor is Will Van Dyke.

The creative team includes costume design and art direction by DW, multimedia produced by Catriona Rubenis-Stevens, projection and video design by Jamie Kiliany, technical direction by Mido Francios, lighting design by William Succoso, makeup design by Alcone Company's Kyle Krueger, key makeup by J Guerra, SFX makeup leads Christina Vida Roldos, and set decoration by Michael Lee Scott. The COVID compliance officer is Natalia Enriquez.

The event will stream on Broadway On Demand beginning at 7 pm Eastern on Sunday, October 30, 2022 and be available for the following four days.